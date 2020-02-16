The Coldest Night of Year walk returns to Kelowna Feb. 22

The event raises money for charities serving hungry, homeless and hurting people in the community

Langley’s Salvation Army Gateway of Hope is participating in its seventh annual Coldest Day of the Year walk on Saturday, Feb. 22. Kelowna is also participating. (Julie Gilfillan/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

The Coldest Night of the Year walk-a-thon is back on Saturday, Feb. 22 in Kelowna.

The event is a family-friendly walk-a-thon that raises money for charities serving hungry, homeless and hurting people in communities across Canada.

Participants can register online to walk 2,5 or 10km on a safe, looping 5km route with at least one rest stop and route marshalls along the path.

The walk will commence at dusk during a cold winter night on Feb. 22 so that participants can experience a glimpse of what the homeless face during the winter. By fundraising, participants will be contributing much-needed money to charity in Kelowna that is bringing hope and help to people in the community that need the support.

Kids 10 and under register free. Youth 11-17 Fundraise $75 or pay the registration fee. Adults 18 and older must fundraise $150 or pay the registration fee.

Registration opens at 4:00 p.m. on Feb. 22. Participants will begin walking at 5:15 p.m., returning an hour or two later for some warm beverages. Find your starting location here and click here to register.

