The call is out for floats and volunteers for annual Christmas parade

Santa will once again make his debut at the annual Christmas parade in Golden this year, hosted by the Golden Agricultural Society.

Santa will once again make his debut at the annual Christmas parade in Golden this year, hosted by the Golden Agricultural Society.

Last year, the agricultural society took over the parade on short notice, and this year, they are hoping to make it bigger and better, thanks to extra time to plan the annual event.

The theme for the parade this year is “past and present,” and Golden Agricultural Society vice president and treasurer Andonia Reynolds hopes this will showcase Golden’s community spirit through the years.

“Last year was the first time. It went really great. We had a lot of community members that jumped on board, and we had the Christmas celebration in Spirit Square after,” Reynolds said about the society’s first go at the parade. “The community seemed really happy with the results… Each year, we want to try and make it better.”

Last year, families were invited to meet Santa in Spirit Square. There was candy handed out, and the Grinch walked the streets and met with children and families.

“We only had three weeks last year to get really prepared when we said we would take it over,” Reynolds explained.

Right now, the Golden Agricultural Society is putting the call out for volunteers, floats, and is underway with securing funding and insurance for the event.

The parade route will remain the same, but the meet and greet with Santa will move indoors to the Golden Youth Centre.

The theme this year, “past and present,” aims to represent the history of Golden, and can include anybody that does anything agricultural as well, Reynolds added.

“It’s all up to the imagination,” she said.

The Golden Agricultural Society plans to host the annual parade for the foreseeable future. If that changes, Reynolds said the society will decide at the beginning of the new year to give other people ample time to take it over.

“We’re here to give back to the community, and we all have kids that love the parade and those types of events,” she said.

This year, there will be prizes for first, second, and third best floats, a presidents award, and a youth award.

On November 21 at 7 p.m., the agricultural society will host a volunteer meeting, and anybody who is interested in helping out is invited to attend. The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. on December 8, beginning at the west end of 9th Avenue N.

Anyone who is interested in putting a float in the parade or volunteering for the event can e-mail goldenagriculturalsociety@gmail.com.