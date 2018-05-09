The Bugnut comes down in less than an hour

A building that anchored Princeton’s downtown for decades was brought down Tuesday morning in less than an hour.
The Bugnut – which enjoyed a brief period of social media fame when a small group of residents came forward to attempt to save the structure – was demolished before most townsfolk had started their workdays.
Owned by the municipality, the building has been vacant since 2012 and suffered severe flooding damage in a rainstorm that year.
Renovating the building up to code, or reconstructing it, was deemed by the town to be cost-prohibitive.
The municipality plans to build a park enhancement and pavilion on the property, which is adjacent to Veteran’s Square, that will feature a fire pit, benches and an outdoor kitchen.
To report a typo, email:publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.
andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.