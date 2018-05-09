The corner of Vermilion Avenue and Bridge Street looks a lot different today. Photo credit Andrea DeMeer

The Bugnut comes down in less than an hour

Demolition makes way for park enhancement

A building that anchored Princeton’s downtown for decades was brought down Tuesday morning in less than an hour.

The Bugnut – which enjoyed a brief period of social media fame when a small group of residents came forward to attempt to save the structure – was demolished before most townsfolk had started their workdays.

Owned by the municipality, the building has been vacant since 2012 and suffered severe flooding damage in a rainstorm that year.

Renovating the building up to code, or reconstructing it, was deemed by the town to be cost-prohibitive.

The municipality plans to build a park enhancement and pavilion on the property, which is adjacent to Veteran’s Square, that will feature a fire pit, benches and an outdoor kitchen.

