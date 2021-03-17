The bee’s knees: free beekeeping classes for aspiring apiarists

Bees are the world’s most important pollinator, and more and more municipalities are allowing residents to keep bees in their backyard. This has led more people to want to learn about beekeeping, and while most in-person beekeeping classes have been suspended because of COVID-19, anyone who has access to the internet has options to learn and become a beekeeper this spring.

The Provincial Apiculture Branch is offering a free second session of the online Introductory Beekeeping Webinar Series starting March 27. Registration details can be found at https://bit.ly/3bt6Z0z.

The course is open to anyone who wants to learn about beekeeping. It covers a full range of topics related to bee biology, beekeeping management, disease diagnosis, and controls, and consists of four webinar sessions on consecutive Saturday mornings starting March 27 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Prior to each session, registrants will receive an email with suggested reading materials and references.

If you wish to be notified when course details and registration become available, please submit an email with your name, email address, and location to Paul.vanwestendorp@gov.bc.ca.

The Kamloops Beekeepers are also putting on online events this spring and summer to assist aspiring beekeepers in their endeavours. Do you want to learn about beekeeping, but would like someone to give you a hand? The Kamloops Beekeepers offer a successful mentorship program where novice beekeepers are matched up with mentors.

For more information, visit the Kamloops Beekeepers website at https://www.kamloopsbeekeepers.com/.

