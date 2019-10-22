The annual Penticton Wellness Fair returns this weekend

Time to get in touch with your health and wellness

Tina Clelland, energy life coach, displays some of her products available at a previous Penticton Wellness Fair. The annual event returns to the Penticton Community Centre on Oct. 26 and 27. (Mark Brett - Western News)

Time to get in touch with your health and wellness at the Penticton Wellness Fair this weekend at the Penticton Community Centre.

Organized by the Vernon Body & Soul Wellness Fair, the event takes place Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 27 fom 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is an opportunity for attendees to engage with local vendors and get health information as well as advice on the products they use in their lives.

“The Penticton Wellness Fair is an annual fair that showcases health and wellness products and services for the mind, body and soul,” states the event website. “There are a huge array of vendors each year, from weight loss products to chiropractors, essential oils, organic products, massage therapists and more.”

There is no admission to the public to attend, and event organizers will be allowing attendees to enter their prize contest at their table. For a list of the exhibitors scheduled to attend, click here.

