The alert is for five properties in Electoral Area ‘M’.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation alert in Electoral Area 'M' (Beautiful Nicola Valley-North), for five properties around White Rock Lake, effective 1:30 p.m. July 14.

An evacuation alert has been issue for five properties near White Rock Lake. (Submitted photo)

The alert is in effect for properties at 12905-14279 Douglas Lake Road. Other properties affected can be found here.

TNRD EOC has issued an #EvacuationAlert for 5 properties near White Rock Lake in Electoral Area "M" (Beautiful Nicola Valley-North) #BCWildfirehttps://t.co/9K4HpDooSp pic.twitter.com/zXvKyzAk1u — TNRD (@TNRD) July 14, 2021

The TNRD has issued the alert so residents can prepare to evacuate the property in the event an evacuation order is issued. As much notice as possible will be given, though changing conditions may result in short notice.

What you should do:

* Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area should an order be called while separated

* Pack essential item such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers, immediate care needs for dependents and, if time permits, keepsakes

* Prepare to move disabled persons, children and/or neighbours, if assistance is needed

* Prepare to take pets with you and move livestock to a safe area (if possible)

* Arrange transportation for all your household. Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles

* Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence, if possible

* Wait for an evacuation order to be issued before evacuating.

For more information, visit www.bcwildfire.ca and www.tnrd.ca/emergency-services.

