4-H Canada have announced that following their Annual General Meeting on July 11, the 4-H Pledge will now include “…and my world” at the end.

The idea to update the 4-H Pledge was initiated at the 2017 Global 4-H Network Summit by 4-H youth members themselves who, for the first time, met with other 4-H youth from around the world and realized that they belonged to a global community of more than seven million youth involved in 4-H in over 70 countries.

Feeling empowered to contribute to a movement with implications far beyond themselves, 4-H youth proposed to align their Pledge in solidarity, so that their fellow members across the country could pledge the same promise as their counterparts around the world every day.

4-H Manitoba seized the momentum after their youth members expressed the same interest and presented a resolution to amend the Pledge at the 2018 4-H Canada AGM, which was adopted.

“This update to the 4-H Pledge is a testament that 4-H in Canada listens to youth and engages them in having a voice at the table to ensure we have thriving communities in partnership with youth leaders,” said Shannon Benner, 4-H Canada CEO. ”4-H in Canada is leading the Global 4-H Network because we see the opportunity and potential youth can have in being leaders at every level of community around the world.”

Benner said that 4-H clubs, their leaders and members in Canada will now be using the updated 4-H Pledge, with the ultimate goal of them achieving a sense of self-identification with it, while strengthening their sense of belonging to a greater community, with endless opportunities.

The updated 4-H pledge now reads:

I pledge

My head to clearer thinking,

My heart to greater loyalty,

My hands to larger service,

My health to better living,

For my club, my community, my country, and my world.

To learn more about the 4-H Pledge and its updated wording, visit https://4-h-canada.ca/pledge.

