The 31st annual Great Okanagan Book Sale begins on November 7th

The funds from the sale will be donated to the Okangan Regional Library

Fiction, mystery, romance, sci-fi, young adult, fiction novels and more genres of books will be available for purchase at the Great Okanagan Book Sale. (Contributed)

The 31st annual Great Okanagan Book Sale presented by the Friends of the Library will take place from Nov. 7 to 9 in Kelowna.

Eight-hundred and fifty boxes with more than 25,000 books will be available for purchase at the Immaculate Conception Parish Hall at 839 Sutherland Avenue. The funds from the sale will be donated to Okanagan Regional Library branches in Kelowna, Mission and Rutland.

The Friends of the Library’s biggest commitment is to support children’s literacy by donating funding to the Summer Reading Club, with funding that would not be readily found elsewhere for contests, prizes, crafts, workshops, and guest presenters.

Last year, the book sale raised over $30,000, thanks to more than 100 volunteers. Funds are also devoted to year-round programming for children, teens, and adults to keep libraries lively and relevant.

The sale consists of books withdrawn from the Okanagan Regional Library network plus public donations that are in good condition. Media items such as DVDs and audiobooks are available as well.

The sale is open on Thursday, Nov. 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

READ MORE: Top Kelowna companies recognized at Business Excellence Awards

READ MORE: First responders in Kelowna for mental health workshop

@Niftymittens14 daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.