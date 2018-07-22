The 2018 Summer Sounds Series in Sidney sure to delight

Sheri Ulrich brings her folk/pop stylings to Beacon Park in Sidney on July 22.

The Summer Sounds concert series has returned to Sidney and this summer’s line-up is certain to entertain both residents and visitors alike.

Made possible by the non-profit Peninsula Celebrations Society, the annual event brings an eclectic array of entertainment to Sidney’s Beacon Park for free concerts every Sunday in July and August.

The concerts are free and take place between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the band shell.

The series started on July 8 when RUKUS, the Victoria based Rock n Roll Dance Band took to the stage to the delight of the Sidney audience.

That performance was followed the next Sunday with Cassandra Maze brought her unique alterna-pop style to the Sidney stage.

But the summer has just started and there’s a lot more to come.

Here’s a peek at what the upcoming weeks will bring to the Summer Sounds series.

On July 22, singer/songwriter, Shari Ulrich will be in Sidney, with the singular folk/pop offerings that have made her a popular performer in Canada and the United States. The Juno Award winning musician now lives on Bowen Island, but continues to tour and perform at venues across the country.

North America’s favourite Johnny Cash tribute act is next up on the Beacon Park band-shell when David James and Big River take to the stage on July 29. This authentic tribute to the Man in Black, is certain to have the audience singing along to their favorites as James brings the music of Johnny Cash alive.

South Island Harmony, was formed in 1968 and is Vancouver Island’s only Barbershop Chorus. If you love a’cappella singing, you’ll love these performers, coming to Sidney on August 5. Its great family entertainment in an amazing venue.

With a career that began at the University of Victoria’s Sub Pub, Uncle Wiggley’s Hot Shoes Blues Band has shared stages with Muddy Waters, Joe Cocker, James Cotton, Koko Taylor and Paul Butterfield to name a few, leaving an indelible legacy of 21 recorded tracks that still stand the test of time. They’ll be on the Beacon band-shell stage on Aug. 12.

Dockside Drive is one of the West Coast’s newest swing and show bands and comes to Sidney on Aug. 19, fresh off theatre and festival perfromances throughout B.C. The dynamic band entertains with a mix of music from the 40’s, 50’s, and 60’s.

The Timebenders brings more than 50 years of music, impersonations and amazing costuming to the stage in a interactive, high-energy show that is sure to leave audiences crying out for more.

They wrap up the Summer Sounds series on Aug. 26.