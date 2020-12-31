The 20 best good news stories of 2020

Though news about the pandemic seems never ending, there was plenty of good news stories this year.
Here are 20 stories that brought smiles to our faces.
Funding announced for Avalanche Canada
The federal government followed through on a $25 million promise to support Avalanche Canada that was previously unveiled in the fall budget update in 2019.
Surgical equipment purchased for hospital
Funds raised by the Revelstoke Hospital Auxiliary were used to purchase a Fluent Console System and the Omni Hysteroscope.
The two pieces of equipment are used in hysteroscopic surgeries, which specialist Dr. Nick Half, performs in Revelstoke on monthly basis.
Community musicals return after 11 years
Shrek the Musical, featuring 50 cast members from Revelstoke, opened Feb. 7 and sold out.
Volunteering to shovel snow
Sandra Gregory started Revelstoke Unstuck after seeing a need for volunteers to help seniors shovel snow.
Students sewing giant quilt for climate action
Between stacks of books elementary students sew vibrant patches of cloth. For a group of kids, the room is relatively quiet as they try to loop thread through needles.
The patches they sew are brightly painted with messages like reduce, reuse, recycle and we only have one earth. The crafting is for a giant climate action quilt.
|Victoria Stange is one of the founders of LUNA and one of the organizers behind the climate action quilt. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Library celebrates 100th anniversary
The Women’s Canadian Club launched a petition in the spring of 1920 for creating a library. Even though there was interest earlier, the club could not meet due to a ban on gathering from flu and measles outbreaks
The original library was housed in the old city hall. When it opened it had roughly 600 books.
Resident nudges city to install new turtle crossing signs
The city recently installed two crossing signs at the top of Red Devil Hill on Airport Way.
The Williamson Lake/Airport Marsh is home to one of the most northern populations of the Western Painted Turtle.
Students work in the trades and earn high school credits
Eight Revelstoke high school students participated in the Youth Train in Trades Program as part of a partnership between Okanagan College, the Industry Training Authority and SD19.
The program allows students to earn their Level 1 technical trades training, while also getting credits towards their high school diploma; giving them an incredible opportunity to graduate high school with a head start in a career.
Highlanders Pipe Band play for long-term care residents on Canada Day
The Revelstoke Highlanders Pipe Band played outside Mount Cartier Court long-term care facility on Canada Day.
The group said it was to spread cheer on Canada’s national holiday.
Community celebrates RSS graduates
Revelstokians were invited to drive by the students and give them a honk and wave.
Many vehicles were decorated with signs, photos and celebratory messages.
Art Alleries adds new displays
Three artists were selected to bring Phase Two of Art Alleries to life.
The alley behind The Roxy Theatre has a metal work sculpture by Kyle Thornley, the alley behind the Revelstoke Dental Centre has photography by Bruno Long and a stained glass window by Kelly Hutcheson is installed in the Revelstoke Credit Union facing the alley.
Guerrilla Gigs pure magic
Last summer the Revelstoke Arts Council hosted Guerrilla Gigs, a concert series that is held in some of Revelstoke’s most iconic outdoor locations.
|The first Guerrilla Gig, forestry museum riverside forest walk, July 8, Jared Wayne featuring Nik Winnitowy. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Significantly less wildfires
As of July 7, almost 99 per cent less land in B.C. burned this year, compared to the same period in 2018.
Snared eagle set free
The bird was snared upside down in a large cottonwood tree, roughly 40 metres high, near the Columbia River on Aug. 11.
Chris Delworth climbed the tree with spurs, ropes and pulleys. He sawed through the branch. As if fell the eagle broke free.
Women’s Shelter Society hires in-house counsellor
Funded through the shelter, counsellor Terri Forester (RTCC) will be available to women, and their children, who are fleeing abuse and staying at the shelter.
Community Connections buys second location
Community Connections expanded into additional space.
The non-profit organization recently purchased the building at 416 2nd St. West, which was previously used for Revelstoke Cable TV.
Teachers set up outdoor classrooms
A group of elementary students leave the school and head for the woods. No, it’s not recess. It’s time for math.
While they walk, kids banter about dragon flies and trees.
At the end of the path, stumps are set in a circle beneath large conifers.
This is one of Revelstoke’s outdoor classrooms.
Filmmaker makes cycling for mental health movie
When sitting down to brainstorm his next art-film project, Desrosiers kept coming back to biking and exploring how other people use their bikes.
One year later, Full Circle debuted at LUNA Re-imagined.
Shades for Mt. Cartier Court
Residents at Mount Cartier Court have a new stylish place to sit in the shade outside.
A shade sail was donated to Mount Cartier Court this summer.
Local films headed to film festival
The upcoming snowsports show at the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival may as well be called the Revelstoke show, as four of the five films have ties to this winter town.
One of the films premiering at the festival is Motherload, directed by Revelstoke’s Zoya Lynch.
