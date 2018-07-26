Thanks Doctor Clare – Barriere will miss you!

Receiving a giant hug from young Clarisse was just one of many hugs the doctor received during the gathering.Mikael Kjellstrom photo:

On July 17, under a bright sunny afternoon, Barriere’s most loved and dedicated physician had one of the toughest days in his practice – he said goodbye to all of the patients and their families that he has tended for over 25 years.

Doctor Terry Clare has been a constant at the Barriere Medical Clinic during the past two-and-a-half decades, and will be sorely missed by all who knew him as he steps into retirement. However, Clare says it will not be a full retirement, he still wants to keep practicing, but now as a locum, helping other communities and physicians as required, and perhaps even back in Barriere once in awhile.

Retirement hasn’t been easy though for Clare. The shortage of doctors in the province and elsewhere over the past decade has made recruitment almost a 24/7 job to keep the medical clinic staffed. However, the doctor seems to have been gifted in finding other physicians to come to this community. Now that he is stepping back there will still be three doctors on staff in Barriere.

What’s in the future for Dr. Clare?

Some travel, a visit to South Africa, touring game farms, and more time with family.

We wish you well Doc – you’ve earned a rest.