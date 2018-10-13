Thank you, Team Gilbert!

They may not be old enough to go to kindergarten yet, but Jackson and Joseph Gilbert already know the value of an honest day’s work.

Jackson, two and a half years old, and Joseph, one and a half years old, have a newspaper route delivering the Northern Sentinel and Kitimat Connector.

Mom Cheryl Gilbert says the paper route is a family effort, with the family walking along while the boys deliver their newspapers.

“Jackson loves his paper route! He has a street full of friends who sometimes leave him and Joe a matchbox car, or better yet, a mini chocolate bar,” said proud mom Cheryl.

When the whole family can’t make it, the boys’ big sisters Kelly Ferguson, 11, and Kendall, 16, walk with them to make sure they get to their mailboxes.

