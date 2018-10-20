Terry Raymond and Dennis Adamson retake their seats at the FVRD table

No big upsets as both incumbents retake their positions as directors of electoral area A and B

The current state of affairs continues in Electoral Area A and B as incumbents Terry Raymond (Area A) and Dennis Adamson (Area B) are re-elected.

Terry Raymond received 183 votes and Dennis Adamson received 160. Civicinfo BC does not list the number of votes runners-up received.

Running against Raymond was Lloyd Forman, and both Peter Adamo and Matthew Steberl ran for electoral area B against incumbent Dennis Adamson.

