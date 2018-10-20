Terry Raymond and Dennis Adamson retake their seats at the FVRD table

No big upsets as both incumbents retake their positions as directors of electoral area A and B

  • Oct. 20, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The current state of affairs continues in Electoral Area A and B as incumbents Terry Raymond (Area A) and Dennis Adamson (Area B) are re-elected.

RELATED: Terry Raymond vs. Lloyd Forman: Hear from your Electoral Area A candidates

Terry Raymond received 183 votes and Dennis Adamson received 160. Civicinfo BC does not list the number of votes runners-up received.

RELATED: Area B, meet your candidates for FVRD electoral director

Running against Raymond was Lloyd Forman, and both Peter Adamo and Matthew Steberl ran for electoral area B against incumbent Dennis Adamson.

RELATED: The Hope Standard’s full 2018 election coverage  

Is there more to this story?

news@hopestandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
How schools across Greater Victoria are handling marijuana legalization
Next story
Election 2018: Will Hansma, candidate for Columbia Shuswap Regional District, Area F

Just Posted

Most Read