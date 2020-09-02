Terry Fox Run to go virtual in 2020

The uncertainty of 2020 won’t be keeping down a Canadian annual tradition, with the 2020 Terry Fox Run going virtual.

Sparwood Terry Fox Run organizer, Edie Holland said it was as important as ever to get out and help raise funds for cancer research, and encouraged anyone thinking of participating to get out on Sunday Sep. 20 to help out.

“You will be honouring Terry’s determination to complete his cross country run and his commitment to raise funds for cancer research,” she said.

The 2020 Marathon of Hope, organized by the Terry Fox Foundation will be looking a little different, with the event happening on one day, ‘your way’.

Participants can walk, run, bike, hike or whatever else in order to raise funds for cancer research. While the event has a set date, it doesn’t have a set time.

Holland said that over coming days in the lead up to Sep. 20 run organizers would be putting up posters and lawn signs to help raise awareness, and let people know how they can get involved.

“By registering online at terryfox.org you will help the Terry Fox Foundation fund cancer research projects. Much progress has been made in the past 40 years and hopefully one day Terry’s dream of a world without cancer will be reached,” she said.

For more information contact Edie Holland, Sparwood Terry Fox Run Organizer, geholl@telus.net, text or call 250.425.3610 or call 250.425.6554.

