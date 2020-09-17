Terry Fox Run only three days away

It's not too late to donate

The 2020 Marathon of Hope will be going virtual. (File photo)

The 2020 Marathon of Hope is only three days away, and it’s not too late to make a donation or take part.

Taking place on Sep. 20, the 2020 run will be going virtual in order to maintain social distancing and COVID-compliance.

“By registering online at terryfox.org you will help the Terry Fox Foundation fund cancer research projects,” said Sparwood Terry Fox Run organizer Edie Holland.

“Much progress has been made in the past 40 years, and hopefully one day Terry’s dream of a world without cancer will be reached.”

Visit terryfox.org to make a donation for this year’s run.

Is there more to this story?

scott.tibballs@thefreepress.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Fernie Free Press