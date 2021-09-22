Terry Fox run for William Konkin Elementary and Decker Lake Elementary

Despite some gloomy weather, students at William Konkin Elementary and Decker Lake Elementary took part in the annual Terry Fox run on Sept. 17 in the fields outside each schools. This is the first time Burns Lake schools have participated in the Terry Fox run since 2019, as last year it was moved to a virtual event due to COVID-19. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)