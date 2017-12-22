Terry Fox doors locked after men flee the scene of nearby crash

Police want to know why occupants ran away

Terry Fox Elementary locked its doors to prevent a man fleeing a car crash from hiding inside.

A car crashed near the school on Babich Street around 10:25 a.m. and two men were seen running away from the scene, Const. Ian MacDonald of the Abbotsford Police said.

MacDonald said the crash was minor.

“Just damage to shrubs,” he said.

But police want to question the men.

“We want to know why they would be running from that car,” he said. “It doesn’t appear to be stolen at this point.”

MacDonald said that one man is in custody and the other is still at large, as of 11:30 a.m.

Terry Fox is under a shelter-in-place while the police investigation is ongoing in the area, according to school district spokesperson Kayla Stuckart.

“Our students and staff are safe,” she said.