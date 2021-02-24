Terraceview Lodge residents receive hundreds of Valentines

Hundreds of Valentine’s Day cards were delivered to Terraceview Lodge residents. (Submitted Photo/Carolyn DeFreitas)

Senior residents at Terraceview Lodge received some love this Valentine’s Day in the form of hundreds of cards from members of the community.

“We appreciate Thornhill Primary, Cassie Hall, Ecole Mountainview, Veritas, TCS Day Program, Caledonia Secondary School and the many families and individuals who contributed beautiful artwork and thoughtful messages to residents and staff,” said Terrace Public Library’s Carolyn DeFreitas in an email.

The Terrace Public Library distributed 40 bags full of card making supplies to groups around Terrace as part of its community Valentine program. People dropped off cards at the library before Valentine’s Day, which were then delivered to the lodge.

In total, there were 373 cards delivered to residents.

