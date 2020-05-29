Terrace woman’s truck vandalized with ‘go home’ message

A Terrace woman with a University of Washington decal on her truck says a vandal wrote a note on the truck telling her to go home.

Janine Kraft, manager of the local Tim Hortons, said she has lived in Terrace since 2003 and attended the University of Washington via distance learning, graduating in 2009. She noticed the vandalism, which she believes was written using some type of hand lotion, just above the license plate on the tailgate of her truck as she returned home from work May 27.

“It said ‘go home, borders closed, you’re not welcome,'” she told The Terrace Standard. “I was really hurt … That feeling of violation, knowing somebody touched your vehicle, was very uncomfortable for me.”

It’s baffling, Kraft said, that the vandal focused on the university decal while ignoring her B.C. plates, MacCarthy GM plate brackets, and a Calgary Flames air freshener hanging up front.

“It’s got very clearly some Canadian parts to it. I couldn’t believe that somebody would just focus on the decal, and not look a little further before they took the time to deface my property,” she said.

Kraft said she did not take a picture of the vandalism because she wasn’t sure what material was used to write it and she was concerned about damage to the paint.

“I didn’t know how long it was there, so my first instinct was not to take a picture, my first instinct was to get it the heck off my truck,” she said.

She said she feels lucky her truck was only vandalized with cream, unlike some similar recent cases she has read about.

“Those guys got keyed, and even their notes were mean. Mine was at least [relatively] polite,” she said with a laugh. “I knew I was dealing with an adult when they spelled ‘you’re’ … with the apostrophe.”

Overall, Kraft said she expects better of her community.

“We are people, not license plates … There’s a variety of reasons people could be here, and it doesn’t necessarily mean non-essential travel,” she said. “It was very disappointing and I think Terrace can do better.”

