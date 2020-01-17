Terrace woman found not criminally responsible in mother’s murder

RCMP were called to a townhouse on Scott Ave. on Aug. 2, 2018, following two stabbings

Terrace RCMP were called to a townhouse on the 4500-block of Scott Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2018. The day following the targeted homicide a police officer watches over the crime scene at the townhouse complex. (Terrace Standard photo)

A Terrace woman was found not criminally responsible in the 2018 murder of her mother.

Mila-Ann J. Watts, 30, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of her mom, 59-year-old Nancy Morgan, and with the attempted murder of her sister.

RCMP were called to a townhouse on the 4500-block of Scott Avenue on Aug. 2, 2018. Morgan was found dead inside the home, with knife wounds. Watts’ sister was also there, suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Watts was arrested on site.

A psychiatric assessment was ordered to provide insight as to whether Watts was suffering from a mental disorder at the time.

The assessment found that Watts genuinely believed during the offence that her children needed her protection because they were possessed by demons. It also found she was suffering from an unspecified form of psychosis and did not have the capacity to distinguish right from wrong.

The court heard that witnesses also observed Watts’ mental state deteriorate prior to the attack.

A disposition hearing will take place to provide a program of treatment and rehabilitation.

