Terrace woman faces manslaughter charges in relation to Wednesday stabbing

A woman accused of the stabbing death of an 85-year old man is now facing manslaughter charges.

Veronica Leanne Bolton, 34, appeared in a Terrace courtroom via video conference March 8 for her bail hearing in relation to the death of 85-year old Rene Fagan.

Rene was found unresponsive outside a Terrace residence on the 4700 block of Soucie Ave with apparent stab wounds. He was taken to hospital around midnight Wednesday but he died shortly after. Police believe Rene and Bolton were known to each other.

READ MORE: 85-year-old man killed on Soucie Avenue

A publication ban prevents the Terrace Standard from revealing information presented in the bail hearing.

A date to set bail was pushed back to March 20 to give more time to gather evidence and for Bolton to find legal council. She remains in custody.

brittany@terracestandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter