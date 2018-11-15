Terrace welcomes new RCMP commander from Prince George

Inspector Jayson Lucash started his position as the top cop of the detachment Nov. 1

Terrace RCMP welcomed their new commanding officer this month.

Inspector Jayson Lucash was also introduced to the city council Nov. 13 after having started work here the beginning of November.

Lucash, who has 22 years experience with the RCMP, transferred in from Prince George where he had been in charge of the police force’s northern B.C. highway patrol units for the past year.

“I jumped when they offered, this is a little bit more my gig,” Lucash said of his new posting.

Prior to Prince George, Lucash served in the Lower Mainland, in other northern communities and in southeastern B.C, including time as the detachment commander in Lake Country, just north of Kelowna.

“We’re excited to have you here, it’s been several months since our last inspector left,” said Mayor Carol Leclerc during the council meeting.

“There are good things and concerns that we have in our community, and we know that it’s going to take a team to do. We’re happy to have you.”

Lucash said he’s already aware of concerns surrounding safety in the downtown core, and the ripple effect LNG development will have on services in Terrace.

He arrived on the heels of a managerial review when outside RCMP officers came into the city to interview the mayor, council, various other local agencies, and the detachment about its operations.

“So I know what needs to be addressed… I’ve got lots of feedback to work with now,” Lucash said.

He says he’s meeting with senior RCMP managers today, Nov. 15 to go over review findings.

“We have to look at it from the resourcing levels — that’s going to be a factor for both Terrace along with some of the outlying areas,” Lucash said.

“You don’t want the tail wagging the dog, right? It takes time to get members in place and up to speed depending on their background, whether it’s new members or people that are [transferred] in.”

One comment he says came out of the managerial review is that the detachment is a satisfied one, with most members looking to extend their four-year limited duration posts.

“A lot of members want to extend, which is a good thing to have. So they’re obviously happy and they want to stay, and I’ll take that any day of the week.”

The Terrace detachment has been without an Officer in Charge since June, when Inspector Syd Lecky was promoted and transferred to Kamloops. Staff Sgt. Mike Robinson had stepped in to take over responsibilities of the position until the new inspector arrived.

