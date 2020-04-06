Terrace to Vancouver airline passenger tests positive for COVID-19

Was on an Air Canada flight on March 24

A passenger who tested positive for COVID-19 was on an Air Canada flight from Terrace to Vancouver March 24. (File photo)

A passenger on Air Canada’s Flight 8245 from Terrace to Vancouver March 24 has tested positive for COVID-19, reports the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

The seat number of the passenger is not listed by the centre but in other instances where “affected seats” are included, the centre indicates passengers “may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days following the flight.”

“For flights with ‘affected seats’ not specified, we recommend that flight passengers self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days following the flight.”

The Terrace flight is one of 18 identified with the first such flight date being March 5.

In addition, 16 international flights arriving at Vancouver International and one flight leaving the airport for Melbourne, Australia have also been listed.

On its website, Air Canada says it is contacted by the appropriate health authority should someone test positive after having travelled on one of its aircraft.

“Depending on the transmission profile of the disease, we are given strict protocol as to who is required for contact tracing. In most situations, information of the persons situated three rows ahead and behind the infected person are provided to the health authority,” the company states on its website.

“It is the health authority’s responsibility to contact passengers and advise them of the situation. In most cases, crews primarily working in the specific rows are also included in the contact tracing.”

But as of March 27, B.C. no longer directly contacts passengers from domestic flights who were seated near a confirmed case during the flight, the BC Centre for Disease Control states.

Based on the March 24 date, the self-isolation period for Air Canada Flight 8245 passengers would be ending this week.

The centre states it posts information as it becomes aware of specific situations.

It advises passengers and others to check provincial public health websites for further guidance.

The provincial COVID-19 self assessment tool is available at https://bc.thrive.health/.

Terrace Standard