Terrace Sportsplex vaccine clinic offers 250 walk-in slots tomorrow for 18+ residents

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Terrace Sportsplex will cater to walk-in appointments tomorrow, May 20 for those above 18 years who wish to get their first dose.

No registrations are required, said Gillian McCutcheon, manager of community services at Northern Health. The clinic will function on a first-come-first-serve basis and is looking at dispersing 250 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines, tomorrow.

The clinic at Sportsplex will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (with a lunch break from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m). and people seeking to get vaccinated are requested to bring along their Care Card.

A walk-in vaccine booth will also be set up on Saturday, May 22 at the Skeena Valley Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is expected to have 100 doses of Pfizer vaccines/ slots available.

Last Saturday, around 130 people received their first round of vaccination at the farmers market walk-in vaccination clinic, said McCutcheon.

Northern Health’s phase 2 vaccination drive began in March in Terrace and as of today almost 70 per cent of eligible residents have been vaccinated in terrace, said McCutcheon.

Terrace Standard