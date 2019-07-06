Terrace shadow boxer arrested for punching police officer

A man spotted fighting invisible people on Dudley Little Bridge was taken to jail for punching a very real police officer Friday morning.

A man spotted fighting invisible people on Dudley Little Bridge was taken to jail for punching a very real police officer Friday morning.

Around 9:20 a.m. Terrace RCMP received a report of the man showing bizarre behaviour and appearing to be fighting invisible people, according to a press release. Police located the man walking toward Thornhill as he was dancing around, shadow boxing, and yelling aggressively at passing vehicles.

The man punched an approaching police officer in the face, leading to a brief struggle until backup arrived.

“Thanks to the quick action of the responding officers the man was prevented from directing his assaultive behaviour toward other members of the community, and he was stopped using a minimal amount of force,” said Staff Sergeant Michael Robinson.

READ MORE: Police investigating body found in Terrace

The man was arrested for Assaulting a Police Officer and Causing a Disturbance. He was held in custody for court.

“What happened today illustrates some of the challenges of policing in Terrace, added Stf. Sgt. Robinson. Getting punched is not an expected part of a police officer’s job; our uniform is not a permission slip to be assaulted. When a police officer is attacked, we as a community should see it as an assault on the very foundation established to protect us.”

If you have information about crime contact the Terrace RCMP at (250)638-7400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-TIPS, online at www.terracecrimestoppers.ca.

quinn@terracestandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter