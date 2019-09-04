Terrace Search and Rescue find missing mushroom picker after two nights in Nass Valley

The man used smoke signal to alert rescuers

After missing for two nights in the Old Aiyansh area in the Nass Valley, SAR found the man who had ignited a smoke signal to alert rescuers of his location. (Terrace Search and Rescue Photo)

One man has been found after going missing for two nights in the Old Aiyansh area while mushroom picking.

On Sept. 3, Terrace Search and Rescue (SAR) with Summit Helicopters located the missing person from the air near Chemaniuk Creek when they spotted a smoke signal, according to a SAR Facebook post.

The man had started a fire to alert the rescuers to his position, who then landed nearby to retrieve him.

He was transported directly to the New Aiyansh Medical Clinic and treated.

The man was last seen by his partner on the morning of Sept 1. It wasn’t until approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 2 that SAR was notified, who then departed from the Northwest Regional Airport the following morning.

He was said to not be prepared for overnight survival in the wilderness.

Alongside the three SAR volunteers in the helicopter, 25 local residents under local SAR management were also a part of the search effort on ground.

The crew was able to locate the missing man within an hour of demobilization in the search area.

The Terrace Standard has reached out to SAR for more info.

