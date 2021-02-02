Terrace Scotiabank halts teller services as COVID-19 precaution

Customers can still make appointments with an advisor, use automated machines

The Terrace Scotiabank on Lakelse Ave. has closed its teller services until Monday, Feb. 8, as a COVID-19 precaution. (Ben Bogstie/Terrace Standard)

Terrace’s Scotiabank has temporarily closed its teller services as of Jan. 30 for a week as a COVID-19 precaution.

Automated banking machines are still available for use, and customers can still connect with advisors by appointment.

“It’s not by order of the health authority it’s just we are taking some extra precaution,” said Steve Bakkar, branch manager.

“There’s a potential COVID-19 exposure so then we’ve taken those precautionary [measures] to close those teller services for a period of time.”

Teller services are scheduled to resume at the branch on Monday, Feb. 8 and Northern Health is not involved at this time.

Bakkar said that he could not talk about specifics like when the potential exposure occurred or whether any staff have tested positive for COVID-19 due to confidentiality.

