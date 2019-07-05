Terrace RCMP warn of counterfeit U.S. currency

Terrace RCMP are advising the public to take a close look at their money before accepting any bills, following a series of counterfeit reports.

In this June 15, 2018 photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

In a press release police say they have recently received multiple reports of people attempting to use fake bills, particularly U.S. currency, and in some cases receiving real money in its place.

“If it’s been awhile since your business had counterfeit training with its staff, now might be a good time to go over some of the important things to look for before accepting bills, especially for higher amounts,” said Terrace RCMP Staff Sergeant Michael Robinson.

When an employee suspects they have been offered a counterfeit note, police advise they politely refuse the bill and explain that they suspect it may be counterfeit. Those employees are also urged to contact police and make them aware of the possible attempt to pass fake money.

“The Bank of Canada has lots of great resources available online to help people become familiar with the security features of both Canadian and U.S. currencies,” says Stf. Sgt. Robinson. “Take a minute to check them out, print them off, and even post them in a visible area of your business where both staff and customers can see them.”

Making, possessing, or offering counterfeit money as though it were real are all Criminal Code offences.

If you have information about crime contact the Terrace RCMP at (250)638-7400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-TIPS, online at www.terracecrimestoppers.ca.

quinn@terracestandard.com