Terrace RCMP trying to reunite owners with stolen goods

Terrace RCMP are trying to reunite property owners with their stolen or lost goods following a bust in ‘tent city’ recently.

On July 10, police were conducting patrols in an area commonly referred to as tent city, north of Keith Avenue near the Skeena River, and found numerous stolen items. The items were seized and two men were arrested. No word on any possible charges at this time.

READ MORE: Terrace shadow boxer arrested for punching police officer

Since then, police have been going through the items and trying to identify the owners. Officers say this a daunting task because of the lack of stolen property reports and undocumented serial numbers.

“We would really like to reunite as many of these items as possible with their rightful owners,” said Constable Jeff Campbell in a press release. “If anyone has had items recently stolen, please call and provide a description of your missing property.”

Items seized include fishing gear, chainsaws, bikes, and tools.

Contact Cst. Jeff Campbell or Cst. Matthew Haas at 250-638-7400 if you think something may be yours.

READ MORE: Police investigate two cases of stolen motorcycles

If you have information about crime contact the Terrace RCMP at (250)638-7400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-TIPS, online at www.terracecrimestoppers.ca.

brittany@terracestandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter