Terrace RCMP start off December with 200 calls

November ended with almost 1,100 calls to RCMP

The month of December began with more than 200 service calls to Terrace RCMP.

During the first week of the month, Dec. 1-7, police responded to approximately 208 files. November ended with almost 1,100 calls to RCMP.

Below are some highlights from the weekend’s 70 service calls received Saturday Dec. 7 and Sunday Dec. 8.

Purse, wallet stolen from vehicle

Police are investigating theft and fraud offences after an unlocked car was entered over the weekend.

Around 7:30 a.m., Saturday Dec. 7, police received a report of a theft from motor vehicle from the 4800 block of Tuck Avenue. A purse and wallet were included in the items taken. Since then, several transactions were made using the stolen financial cards. Police are investigating.

Unlocked vehicles were also hit on the 4800 block of Soucie Avenue on Saturday, and on the 3000 block of Hwy 16 E in Thornhill on Sunday.

Impaired driving

A man speeding down Thomas Street turned out to be under the influence of alcohol.

Just before midnight on Saturday Dec. 7, police were conducting routine patrols when a vehicle was observed speeding. Police stopped the vehicle and after talking to the driver, administered a roadside breath test, which registered a ‘Warn’ reading.

The man received a three-day vehicle impoundment and driving prohibition, as well as tickets for speeding and driving contrary to restriction.

A vehicle crash on Hwy 37 involved alcohol.

Around 5:15 a.m., Sunday Dec. 8, Terrace RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 37 at Williams Creek Bridge in Terrace. Police, fire, and ambulance attended. The man was accessed by ambulance, then police administered roadside breath tests which both registered fail readings.

The driver received a 90-day driving prohibition and 30-day vehicle impoundment under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Assault with a weapon

A fight report led to a woman being arrested for assault with a weapon.

On Dec. 8, just before 7:30 a.m., Terrace RCMP responded to a call involving two women fighting on the 4400 block of Lakelse Avenue. Police attended and spoke with those involved.

A woman was arrested for assault and uttering threats. Policing are investigating.

Vehicle crash at Whitebottom

Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle found crashed on Whitebottom Road and Alwyn Creek.

Around noon on Sunday Dec. 8, Terrace RCMP received a report of a white Tacoma that veered off the road, struck a bridge rail, and went over an embankment. The vehicle’s door was open and there were no obvious signs of injury to the driver.

Police are investigating.

Sobering up safety

Three people sobered up with police over the weekend.

On Saturday, police arrested one man on Spokeshute Road and a woman on the 4900 block of Walsh Avenue. On Sunday, one man was arrested on the 4600 block of Hamer Avenue.

All three were released when sobered.

Domestic disturbance calls

Police received six reports of domestic disturbances over the weekend.

Of them, one man was arrested for breach and a woman was arrested for mischief and outstanding warrants.

The other reports were verbal, unfounded, or still under investigation.

If you have information about crime, please contact the Terrace RCMP at (250)638-7400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.terracecrimestoppers.ca.

brittany@terracestandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter