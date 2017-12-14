Terrace RCMP seeking witnesses in last month’s armed robbery.

And officers will be looking for unlocked vehicles this weekend after Cram a Cruiser event.

Following an armed robbery in Thornhill last month, numerous people have come forth with information; Terrace RCMP would like to thank those people for their help and encourage others to do the same.

Around 7:20 a.m., November 23, 2017, Terrace RCMP responded to the 2900 block of Hwy 16 E for the report of an armed robbery involving two masked men with handguns.

The suspects fled on a red ATV toward upper Thornhill and were observed by police on Old Lakelse Lake Drive. The ATV was found abandoned a short time later near Larch Avenue.

If anyone saw anything they think is related to this incident, even if it’s something they think has already been reported by someone else to police, please contact Terrace RCMP, said Staff Sergeant Michael Robinson.

This is a serious offence. Any help the public can provide in catching those responsible contributes to the safety and security of this community.

If you have information about this incident, please contact the Terrace RCMP at 250-638-7400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-TIPS, online at www.terracecrimestoppers.ca or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then in the body of your text message type TERRACE, followed by your tip information.

*****

If you leave your vehicle unlocked this weekend, it may not go unnoticed.

Following Saturday’s Cram a Cruiser event, Terrace RCMP, Auxiliaries, and police volunteers will be hitting store parking lots in search of unlocked vehicles, particularly those with valuables inside.

“One of the easiest ways to protect yourself from becoming a victim of theft this holiday season is to lock your doors,” said Cst. Crystal Evelyn, Terrace RCMP’s Community Liaison and Crime Prevention Officer. “We want to help make sure that happens by providing a simple reminder through the Lock Out Auto Crime initiative.”

Lock Out Auto Crime is an educational program supported by ICBC to draw attention to the high rate of thefts from vehicles. Volunteers audit parking lots looking for vehicles with visible valuables, garage door openers, open windows or doors that are left unlocked.

All vehicles are given a crime prevention notice (which is left on the windshield), either thanking them for securing their vehicle properly, or advising them how they can deter auto theft.

“Let’s all do our part to stop the Grinch from stealing Christmas by ensuring vehicles are locked and valuables are out of sight,” said Evelyn.

10 Tips to Avoid Auto Crime:

1. Keep your spare keys in your wallet, not in your car.

2. Invest in a good anti-theft device.

3. Close windows and lock doors. Take your possessions with you.

4. Avoid parking behind fences or hedges.

5. At home, light your driveway all night. Elsewhere, park in well lit areas near pedestrian traffic.

6. After opening an automatic gate to underground parking, watch out for thieves waiting to slip inside.

7. Wait for the gate to close behind you.

8. Engrave your stereo and other onboard valuables with your driver’s licence number.

9. Install an anti-theft device to protect your stereo or buy a unit that is removable and take it with you when you park.

10. If you see any suspicious person or activity near a vehicle, call the police immediately.

If you have information about crime contact the Terrace RCMP at 250-638-7400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-TIPS, online at www.terracecrimestoppers.ca or by texting keyword TERRACE followed by your message to 274637 (CRIMES).