Terrace RCMP seeking information on shooting incident

Incident happened in the area of Greig Ave. and Apsley St. on Mar. 12, at around 1:00 a.m.

RCMP are seeking information on a shooting incident that took place in Terrace on March 12, 2021. (Black Press file photo)

Terrace RCMP are asking the public for information on a shooting incident that took place in the area of Greig Ave. and Apsley St. on March 12, at around 1:00 a.m.

According to a March 16 RCMP media release, police are actively investigating the incident, and witnesses or people with information are asked to contact the Terrace detachment at 250 638-7400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

There was police tape around the Triton Environmental Consultants Ltd. building and parking lot on the corner of Greig Ave. and Apsley St. during the weekend following the incident.

Police have not made any more information available at this time.

