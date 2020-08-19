Terrace RCMP searching for suspect in armed robbery

Terrace RCMP are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred at a Terrace business Aug. 16. (RCMP handout photo)

Terrace RCMP are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery.

The robbery took place at a Terrace business Aug. 16.

Police can’t confirm what kind of weapon was used, said Cst. Ryan Ferris, a Terrace RCMP spokesperson.

“The object was held near the neck of the employee,” Ferris told The Terrace Standard.

The suspect covered their face and body, leaving few clues as to their identity, according to a Terrace RCMP press release.

“The suspect was described as wearing dark clothing, with a backpack and dark colored shoes with white soles,” the release states. “The suspect was also described as having a soft spoken voice, being male or female.”

The suspect should not be confronted by members of the public if discovered, according to the press release.

Information can be submitted by calling the Terrace RCMP detachment at 250-638-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

