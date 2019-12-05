Terrace RCMP search for wanted man

The public is not believed to be at risk

A heavy police presence has been noted in town today as Terrace RCMP are currently tracking a wanted Terrace man.

The man is wanted on a warrant and has evaded police, writes Terrace RCMP media relations officer Cst. Crystal Evelyn in an email to the Terrace Standard.

Police Dog Services are also being used to assist with the search.

No other information, including description or photo of the man, has been released by police.

The Terrace Standard has inquired for more details.

More to come.

