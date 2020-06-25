Terrace RCMP investigating deceased man on Ferry Island

RCMP responded to a report of a missing person at around 11:30 p.m.

Terrace RCMP are investigating after a deceased man was found on Ferry Island late at night on Wednesday, June 24, according to an RCMP news release.

At around 11:30 p.m., RCMP responded to a call about a man that had not been seen for more than an hour near the back trail of the campground which is operated by the City of Terrace.

Police located a deceased man in the water near the path. The man was not from B.C. and his family has been contacted by the RCMP.

The BC Coroners Service and RCMP are investigating.

Terrace RCMP are asking anyone with information to call 250-638-7400.

Terrace Standard