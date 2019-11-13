Terrace RCMP investigating after group assaults man downtown

Terrace RCMP responded to approximately 285 calls for service during the week of Oct. 28 to Nov. 3.

For the month of October, Terrace RCMP received just more than 1,100 calls, with 40 reports received on the last day of the month — Halloween.

Of the calls responded to during the first week of November, approximately 140 were received on the weekend, Friday Nov. 1 to midnight Nov. 3.

Below are some highlights from that weekend’s calls.

Police investigating after assault reported downtown

An assault with a weapon file is under investigation after police were called to the 4700 block of Lakelse Avenue Friday night.

Around 9:40 p.m. Nov. 1, 2019, Terrace RCMP received a report of a man being beaten with a bat by a group of unknown men. The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The public is not believed to be at risk.

Two collisions last Friday afternoon

Two trucks collided at the intersection of Kenny Street and Hwy 16 Friday afternoon.

Around 1:40 p.m., Nov. 1 Terrace RCMP received a report of a collision involving two trucks at the intersection. A black Chevy truck was heading eastbound on Hwy 16 when it struck a northbound blue Ford truck. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

A ticket was issued for failure to stop at a red light.

Around the same time, police attended a two-vehicle crash on the south side of the Sande Overpass and Keith Avenue. According to the investigation, a grey car was turning left onto the overpass from Keith Avenue when it struck a grey vehicle going straight through. Both vehicles were only occupied by a driver and both drivers appeared uninjured.

Both vehicles were towed. A ticket was issued for failure to yield to a vehicle in an intersection.

Impaired driving

A man has lost his license following a vehicle stop on Sparks Street Friday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., Nov. 1, 2019, police were conducting patrols when they observed a blue truck on Park Avenue registered to an N driver, but without the N displayed.

After stopping the vehicle and speaking to its driver, police conducted a roadside breath test, which the driver failed to perform.

A 90-day driving prohibition and 30-day vehicle impound was issued for refusing to provide a breath sample, which carries the same penalty as providing one exceeding .08, as well as violation tickets for failing to display the N and driving contrary to restriction.

There was another report of a vehicle running a red light and swerving all over the road led to a vehicle impound, violation tickets, and an arrest.

On Sunday Nov. 3, around 8:20 p.m., Terrace RCMP received a report of a possible impaired driver on the 4700 block of Lakelse Avenue. Police attended, located the vehicle and performed roadside breath tests which registered readings of ‘Fail’.

A man was issued a Notice of Driving Prohibition, 30-day vehicle impound, and a violation ticket for no driver’s license. He was also arrested for breaching his no-consume conditions and released with a court date.

If you have information about crime contact the Terrace RCMP at (250)638-7400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-TIPS, online at www.terracecrimestoppers.ca.

brittany@terracestandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter