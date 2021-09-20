Terrace RCMP investigating after community mailbox damaged

Police do not have any suspects, unknown if parcels stolen

Terrace RCMP are investigating after a community mailbox on Findlay Lake Rd. was tampered with overnight on Sept. 16, 2021. (Terrace RCMP photo)

Terrace RCMP are investigating after someone broke into a community mailbox on Findlay Lake Rd., north of Terrace.

Police received a report on Sept. 16, that the shared parcel box had been torched and the locks were removed. According to an RCMP media release, it is not known if any packages were stolen from the box, and police have not identified any suspects.

Earlier this month, RCMP launched an investigation into similar events in the New Hazelton area.

READ MORE: RCMP investigate community mailbox vandalism in the Hazeltons

Since Canada Post started shifting away from home delivery, theft and vandalism of community mailboxes have been on the rise, particularly in rural areas.

The RCMP advise that the best way to make sure of not falling victim to mail theft is to check the mail daily as most of these crimes take place under cover of night.

They also recommend reporting any damage to mailboxes immediately to Canada Post, and taking notice of suspicious people that may be tampering with mailboxes.

It is a federal offence to tamper with the mail that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

— With files from Thom Barker

Terrace Standard