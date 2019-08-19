Terrace RCMP busy over Riverboat Days weekend

The 2019 Riverboat Days festivities brought with them no shortage of prisoners to the Terrace RCMP detachment cells.

The Riverboat Days long weekend saw police respond to 259 files from Aug. 2 to Aug. 5. Although no major violent crimes occurred, police noticed a large number of files involving underage drinking.

“It’s the same thing we pointed out over the May long weekend – we have middle-schoolers intoxicated, causing problems, and breaking laws,” says Staff Sergeant Michael Robinson. “Adults need to take responsibility for their minors. Know where your kids are, who they’re with, and what they’re doing.”

Below are some highlights from the long weekend.

Sobering up with police

More than 60 people sobered up with police over the Riverboat Days weekend.

From Friday Aug. 2 to midnight Monday Aug. 5, Terrace RCMP had approximately 49 adults and 14 youths spend time sobering up in cells for their safety. Upon their release, some received court dates for offences including assault, breach, and obstruction.

Of the youths, seven were male and seven were female. For the adults who were arrested and intoxicated, 14 were women, 35 were men.

One stop leads to two impaired driving charges

Two men received driving prohibitions after police stopped one vehicle called in as a possible impaired.

On Saturday Aug. 3, around 5:35 p.m., Terrace RCMP received a report of a possible impaired driver travelling toward Terrace on Hwy 16 E.

Police located and stopped the vehicle, a white Ford, near Crescent Street in Thornhill. The vehicle had two occupants. Upon speaking to the driver, roadside breath tests were administered and registered fails, indicating a blood alcohol content exceeding .08.

While police were speaking with the driver, witnesses revealed the passenger in the vehicle had been driving shortly before, but switched seats with the current driver a little further down the highway. That man also received and failed a roadside breath test.

The Ford was impounded for 30 days.

‘Erratic’ driver found to be impaired

A report of an erratic driver in a white truck led to a man losing his license for 90 days.

On Saturday Aug. 3, 2019 around 10:30 p.m., Terrace RCMP responded to the report on Kalum Street near Keith Avenue. The vehicle was located and stopped by police on Emerson Street near Lakelse Avenue. Police spoke with the driver and administered a breath test, which registered ‘Fail’, indicating a blood alcohol content exceeding .08.

The man received a 90-day driving prohibition and 30-day vehicle impound under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Check stop results in impaired driving catch

Checking for sober drivers led police to catch one impaired on Century Street near Paquette Avenue early Sunday morning.

On Aug. 4, around 3 a.m., a police officer was conducting a check stop when he observed a vehicle approach the intersection quickly, nearly missing the stop sign.

Police spoke with the driver and administered a roadside breath test, which produced a reading of ‘Fail’.

A 90-day driving prohibition, 30-day vehicle impound, and violation tickets for no insurance and open liquor were issued.

Assault downtown

An intoxicated woman was arrested after police received a report of her trying to fight other people at a fast-food location on Lakelse Avenue.

Terrace RCMP responded to the report around 8:35 p.m., Aug. 2, 2019. A woman was located and told she was under arrest, but ran from police. She was arrested outside Skeena Mall a short time later.

The woman was lodged in cells and released on conditions and a court date once she was sober.

Machete and hatchet call on Little Avenue

Reports of a man being attacked with a machete or hatchet near Little Avenue ended with one man being taken to hospital.

On Aug. 4, 2019 around 5 p.m., Terrace RCMP attended an area populated by tents on Little Avenue, following complaints involving weapons. Police were told a man chased another man with machetes and hatchets. Claims were also made involving gasoline, bear spray, and baseball bats.

A man was located with minor injuries to his head and was taken to hospital. He and others present were intoxicated and uncooperative.

Police attempted to follow up the next day, but were unable to obtain statements and pursue the matter further, leading to its conclusion.

If you have information about crime contact the Terrace RCMP at (250)638-7400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-TIPS, online at www.terracecrimestoppers.ca.