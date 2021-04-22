Terrace RCMP briefs: Bear spray, assault with a hammer and hot tub theft

Terrace RCMP responded to 256 calls between April 12 and April 19, 2021. Around 1o3 of those occurred on the weekend between Friday, April 16 and Sunday, April 18. Below are some of the stand-out calls and RCMP responses during the week.

Bear spray in shelter

During the evening of Monday, April 12, Terrace RCMP responded to a report that bear spray was used at a local homeless shelter, affecting around 15 people. When police arrived, occupants of the shelter were outside the building coughing and showing other symptoms of bear spray exposure.

Two men were transported to hospital, one of whom was the target of the bear spray. Police found and arrested a suspect several blocks from the scene. RCMP found a can of bear spray on the ground after searching the area and a further search of the man resulted in the seizure of drug paraphernalia. RCMP are submitting the results of their investigation to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of appropriate charges.

Theft at restaurant

Staff at a local restaurant called RCMP on April 14 to report that a woman had entered the restaurant and stole a bag with almost $6,000 cash in it. The suspect — described as around 30 years old, short and having scars on the face and neck — departed the scene on foot.

Police were unable to locate the woman right away, but were able to identify her using CCTV from inside the restaurant. Two days later the woman was located and arrested for theft. Results from the RCMP investigation are being forwarded to Terrace Crown for consideration of appropriate charges.

Hammer and handgun assault

On Saturday, April 17, Terrace RCMP responded to a report of an assault at a residence in Terrace. The suspect reportedly hit a victim several times with a hammer before pointing a handgun at him. The suspect was then observed leaving the area in a vehicle.

Police located the suspect while he was driving and conducted a high risk vehicle stop successfully. The man was arrested and held in custody for a court appearance and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment. Charges of assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm and uttering threats. RCMP will conduct a thorough investigation to be submitted to Crown.

Hot tub theft

Terrace RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects regarding an incident that took place on a rural property near Hwy 113 sometime between the evening of April 18 and the morning of April 19. RCMP received a report from the owner of the property that someone had been on the property where a new residence was being build and stole a new hot tub, washer, drier and a generator, valued at around $12,000.

According to an RCMP media release, the vehicle associated with the theft could be a newer SUV or black pickup truck with a canopy. The vehicle would have required a trailer to move the stolen items. Police ask that anyone with information contact the Terrace RCMP at 250 638-7400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

The description of the stolen items are as follows:

Hot Tub — 2018 Coast Spa Omega 821120 volt, granite finish, chestnut brown synthetic cabinet

Power plant — King Canada model KCG-8500 GE, new

Washer and Dryer — Whirlpool, white, brand new

Terrace Standard