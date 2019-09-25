Terrace RCMP arrest man for making multiple purchases on stolen cards

Police located him after responding to suspicious activity in Thornhill backyards

A man is facing fraud and breach charges after more than two dozen purchases were made using stolen debit and credit cards.

On Sept. 19 at approximately 9 a.m., Terrace RCMP responded to a report of an attempted credit card fraud at a business on Hwy 16.

The 38-year-old man, who had conditions not to be in the store, attempted to tap the credit card but it was declined and flagged as stolen.

Police had been investigating the same man for various fraudulent purchases related to credit and debit cards stolen from a vehicle the day before.

It wasn’t until 8:20 p.m. that day when police responded to a report of a suspicious person rummaging through backyards and checking sheds in Thornhill, where they located the suspect nearby.

The man was held in custody until Sept. 24. He faces three counts of Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card and one count of Failure to Comply with a Probation Order.

If you have information about crime contact the Terrace RCMP at (250)638-7400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-TIPS, online at www.terracecrimestoppers.ca.

