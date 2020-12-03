Terrace RCMP arrest impaired driver in possession of weapons

Terrace RCMP arrested an impaired driver and found illicit drugs, weapons and stolen property in the vehicle on Nov. 28, 2020. (File Photo)

Terrace RCMP arrested a man on the evening of Nov. 28 after receiving a report about a possibly impaired driver in possession of a weapon, according to a Dec. 2 media release.

RCMP members located the driver, who was unconscious in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle. The man was prohibited from driving and did not have a valid drivers licence. A drug recognition expert arrested and evaluated the driver.

Members conducted a search of the vehicle and found a “significant amount of illicit drugs, stolen property and several weapons,” the release said.

The driver was arrested for Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Prohibited Driving, Possession of Weapons for a Dangerous Purpose and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime. He was later released by a Police Undertaking when sober.

