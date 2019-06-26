Terrace principals, vice-principal reassignments on hold

Members of the public react to the school board’s announcement of a ‘one-year transition’ for SD82 administrators. (Quinn Bender photo)

The three SD82 administrators being forced out of their positions can stay where they are —for now.

School Board Chair Shar McCrory made the announcement tonight at a regularly scheduled board meeting, again packed with parents and students and overflowing to the hallways.

Skeena Middle School Principal Phillip Barron and Vice Principal Cory Killoran, and Suwilaawks Community School principal Pam Kawinsky will remain in their positions for what McCrory described as a one-year transition.

“We have heard you,” McCrory said to the cheering crowd. “We will work with [independent consultant] Dianne Turner and we will work with you all to move forward and look at how we can be the best district we can be for the students within it.”

The crowd immediately applauded, whistled and cheered McCrory’s announcement. People visibly wept and “thank yous” were shouted across the room.

School Superintendent Katherine McIntosh did not attend the meeting, citing family issues.

On April 25, CMSD 82 announced the administrators would be leaving their positions for teaching positions this fall. This prompted several protests and outpourings of support for the widely popular administrators. Confused and angry students, teachers and parents demanded transparency.

Tonight McCrory reiterated the school district wants to work with parents on the issue, to which she received another standing applause.

READ MORE: Kermode Friendship Society, parents taking school principal demotions to province

It’s not clear yet what the “one-year transition” entails, or whether the reassignments are open for discussion or whether they will simply be postponed.

McCrory said details will be coming out tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon.

Terrace grandmother Carol Schmidt was relieved the board made a final decision on the matter, but like many she is still unsure what’s in store one year down the line.

“I don’t know if that means transition to what they already had planned…but I hope it has to do with the conclusion of the consultant. But tonight the whole community is very pleased with the board — they made a good decision. They’re at least listening and responding.”

READ MORE: Under pressure: SD82 takes more heat over principal reassignments

During the last regular board meeting, after hours of questions and testimony from community members, McIntosh and board trustees refused to consider postponing the decision until a recently hired independent consultant, Dianne Turner, completes her review of the district’s processes this fall.

The reversal of that stance surprised Angie Scodane who brought her children from Braun’s Island everyday to attend Suwilaawks.

“We’re super stoked,” she said. “I had all three of my kids go there and now we have this little one in kindergarten,” she said, holding her grandson. “He just loves Pam. We’re very exited. She helped all of my kids and now she’s helping him.”

quinn@terracestandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter