Terrace man wanted on warrants

RCMP is asking the public for help locating 22-year old Shayne William Triston Robinson.

Shayne William Robinson is wanted by Terrace RCMP for six unendorsed warrants for offences including assault, assault causing bodily harm, breach, and fail to appear. (RCMP photo)

A 22-year old man is wanted by Terrace RCMP for six unendorsed warrants for offences including assault, assault causing bodily harm, breach, and fail to appear.

Shayne William Triston Robinson is described as 5’9 in height, First Nations descent with a medium build and short brown hair.

If you have information about Robinson’s whereabouts, contact the Terrace RCMP at (250) 638-7400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-TIPS, online at www.terracecrimestoppers.ca or by texting keyword TERRACE followed by your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

