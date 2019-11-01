Terrace institutions make their case for budget money

The Terrace Public Library asked for a 2.16 per cent increase to their operating budget for council to consider on Oct. 30. (Brittany Gervais/Terrace Standard)

Two Terrace organizations recently pitched their requests for operating money for city council to consider in next year’s budget.

City council will now keep these presentations in mind as they head towards preliminary budget discussions this winter.

The Terrace Public Library asked for a 2.16 per cent increase to their operating budget on Oct. 30, totaling around $15,000. David Tremblay, head librarian, says the money will be used for a new database for unlimited check-outs of 40,000 magazines, e-books and audiobooks, along with building maintenance work to strip some flooring, the library’s new app, and business expenses.

“The library is a pillar in the community, it’s really a place where the community can grow,” Tremblay says. “We don’t ask for what we don’t need.”

The Heritage Park Museum is looking for a two per cent increase to their overall grant, totaling $10,500. The money would be used for archival supplies, equipment, collection organizations to organize artifacts and documents, and part-time wages.

The museum is currently pursuing the purchase of a new collections management software to organize an online public database, says museum curator Anna Glass.

“The collection items are very important and this year we want to put a focus on them. Especially if we are moving to a downtown museum, we have to know what’s here and how to take care of it,” she says.

The museum is also looking for volunteers to help the museum staff organize archived collections into the database.

