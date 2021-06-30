Terrace implements campfire ban

The City of Terrace enacted a campfire ban within municipal limits starting at noon on June 30, 2021. (Black Press Media File Photo)

The City of Terrace has implemented a fire ban within city boundaries, including campfires, backyard fires and open burning of any size.

Currently, Ferry Island is exempt from the ban as long as campfires are in designated fire pits only.

“The provincial ban does not cover municipal campgrounds managed by municipal bylaw, so we are able to continue to allow campfires on Ferry Island,” said Dave Jephson, Terrace Fire Department deputy fire chief, in a media release.

“This is a common practice we have done in previous years during fire bans because Ferry Island is contained, has readily available access to water through a fire hydrant, and only allows campers to burn dry, seasoned wood. The Fire Department monitors Ferry Island carefully and, if necessary, we may need to prohibit campfires on Ferry Island if conditions require it.”

CSA-rated or ULC-rated cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes or portable campfires that use briquettes, liquid fuel or gaseous fuel are also permitted as long as the flame height is less than 15 centimetres tall.

The Terrace fire ban brings the city in line with provincial fire prohibitions which also came into affect today as a response to record breaking heat around B.C.

There are 20 active wildfires burning in the province, 13 of which sparked in the past two days.

Terrace Standard