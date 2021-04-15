Terrace hires in-house candidate as director of leisure services

Tara Irwin departs as city planner to take senior leisure services role

The City of Terrace has hired Tara Irwin to fill its vacant director of leisure services position beginning on May 10.

Irwin is leaving her role as city planner, a position she has held for the past seven years.

“Tara brings a wealth of local government experience to the position and a real passion for outdoor recreation. Thanks to her previous role as our city planner, she is keenly familiar with the city’s Parks Master Plan,” said Kris Boland, Terrace chief administrative officer, in a media release.

“Tara also brings some new ideas and perspectives to the position, which I am excited to see develop.”

For the past 13 years, Irwin has served in a management capacity with the city’s development services department and helped develop the trail network in Terrace.

The City of Terrace will now shift its focus to filling the vacant city planner role.

