Terrace gears up to welcome home Big Brother Canada contestant Kiefer Collison

A picture of Kiefer Collison from when he was a houseguest on Big Brother Canada. Terrace looks at welcoming Kiefer back to the community on Saturday. (Photo courtesy Corus Entertainment)

Big Brother Canada participant Kiefer Collison is set to receive a grand welcome as he returns back to Terrace on Saturday.

A car parade is set to take place along Lakelse Ave. on May 15 at 7 p.m.

Those attending the parade will assemble outside Chances casino at 6:30 p.m.

The event organised by Lynn Parker from Kitselas First Nation and Tania Vance is expected to have at least 100 cars that will be a part of the procession.

All participants will remain in their cars at all times to ensure that COVID-19 protocols and provincial regulations are met, and said Parker.

A canopy tent to host Collison will be erected outside Terrace City Hall and people can greet and welcome him as they pass by in their cars.

Terrace-based Collison, who hails from Haida Gwaii, was evicted on May 5 from the ninth season of the show after spending 64 days in the Big Brother home.

He was one of the four contestants remaining on the show – which began with 14 contestants – before he was voted out. Eventually Collison was named as Canada’s favourite houseguest of the season and was awarded with a $10,000 cash prize.

The organizers of the parade in Terrace wanted to honour Collison for sharing First Nations culture and practices on Big Brother Canada.

“I want to share our appreciation for Collison for everything that he has done to show Canada and the world about our First Nations’ culture,” said Parker.

According to Parker, Collison “opened the door” and introduced to viewers a great deal of northwest B.C.’s Indigenous culture through his songs and language.

“I just want to thank him for being true and for honouring where he’s from – both Old Massett and Terrace,” said Parker.

