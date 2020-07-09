Terrace first responders honour late colleague with large procession

A procession of dozens of emergency vehicles drove through Terrace July 7 in honour of Mike Sorenson, a paramedic and patient care delivery manager based out of Prince Rupert who died recently. (Jake Wray/Terrace Standard)

A large procession of emergency response vehicles drove through Terrace July 7 in honour of a colleague who recently passed away.

Mike Sorenson, a paramedic and patient care delivery manager for northern B.C. who worked out of Prince Rupert, died July 4, according to a BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) statement. He served with BCEHS for 20 years, beginning his career in Terrace and working in Masset, Prince Rupert and Vancouver before returning to Prince Rupert to take on a leadership role.

“We are profoundly sad to have lost our friend and colleague,” said Darlene MacKinnon, BCEHS chief operating officer, in the statement. “Mike was known for being an exceptional coach and mentor. His tireless work to support his fellow paramedics made a real difference in helping to improve patient services in northern communities.”

The procession through Terrace began just west of the city and stopped at Mills Memorial Hospital. It was lead by several ambulances and consisted of dozens of vehicles, including Terrace Fire Department, Thornhill Fire Department, Terrace RCMP, the BC Sheriff Service and the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

First responders in Prince Rupert gathered first to honour Sorenson on July 7 after which he was driven to Terrace where the local procession awaited his arrival.

Sorensen’s family, more than 22 paramedic staff from BCEHS and BC Ambulance Service, all 18 members of the Prince Rupert Fire Rescue, numerous RCMP officers, Department of Conservation officers, and passersby stood still on either side of 6th Avenue West in Prince Rupert to recognize Sorensen’s passing.

In addition to his profession, Sorenson is remembered as an avid outdoorsman.

“He loved the outdoors and when he wasn’t at work or with family, he was often out with friends fishing, hunting, or just enjoying nature,” MacKinnon said in the statement.

-With files from K-J Millar

