Terrace fire ban extended to Ferry Island

Ferry Island Campground has been added to the City of Terrace’s fire ban. (Black Press Media File Photo)

The City of Terrace’s campfire fire ban has been extended to Ferry Island, one week after the restrictions came into effect for the rest of the municipality.

CSA-rated or ULC-rated cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes or portable campfires that use briquettes, liquid fuel or gaseous fuel are permitted as long as the flame height is less than 15 centimetres tall.

In a media release announcing the extension of the ban, the city emphasized the dangers of sky lanterns, which are made of paper and lit with an open flame to be released into the sky like a hot air balloon. On July 5, Facebook user Jon Chinn posted a photo of a partially burnt sky lantern he found in his backyard to the Terrace Community Bulletin Board Facebook page.

“These lanterns can pose serious risk to their surrounding landscape when released and have reportedly caused structure fires and wildfires around the world,” the release stated.

“The Terrace Fire Department reminds residents that sky lanterns are prohibited under the burn ban and that there are serious repercussions including fines and jail time for anyone found in contravention of an open-burning prohibition.”

Also prohibited are fireworks, tiki torches, chimineas, binary exploding targets, burn barrels and air certain burners.

