Terrace District Aquatic Centre to open next week

Get ready! The pool and gym will offer free admission from Nov. 22 to Dec. 2

Grab your towels, grab your swimsuits — the Terrace and District Aquatic Centre is all set to open on Nov. 22.

The City of Terrace made the announcement on Saturday evening on Facebook.

The Department of Leisure Services staff will be continuing their training over the coming weeks, but in the meantime, the centre’s interim opening hours for the pool and gym are below:

Monday to Friday – 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday to Sunday – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

To sweeten up the opening, the facility will be offering free admission until Dec. 2 on a first come, first serve basis.

All fitness classes, swim lessons, private and school bookings will begin in January 2019. The department is also hiring lifeguards and Aquatic Centre cashiers.

Originally thought to open by mid-July, the $8.8 million revitalization project was delayed after a defect was discovered last August in the tile works around the edge of the main pool.

Construction on the $175,000 foyer portion to complete the entrance into the facility is ongoing.

